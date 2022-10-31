Hotte in Paradise

Not Available

Hotte, a Berlin-based pimp with only modest turnovers, suddenly becomes a big player in the prostitution business. He has three girls on the streets: Rosa is in love with Hotte and is working hard for him. Jenny, the new girl, is an unconventional prostitute but nevertheless much sought-after by her clients. And the third girl, Yvonne, also brings in a large turn-out. So, Hotte’s proceeds are more than sufficient to buy expensive accessoires and to boost his reputation with the other pimps. But when Yvonne quits her job and Jenny starts to work for another pimp, Hotte’s rise comes to a sudden end