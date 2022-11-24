Hotter Than Inferno – Live in Osaka 2007

Not Available

A complete document of the final Osaka date on the summer 2007 Hotter Than Inferno Western Japan Tour by ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE & THE COSMIC INFERNO (featuring PPIKACHU of AFRIRAMPO). The miraculous injection of power provided by the addition of grenade-girl Pikachu to the ranks, and the special guest appearance by YAMAZAKI MASO (aka MASONNA) meant that this date at Bears was insanity on an unprecedented scale. By the end of the group’s set there was so little oxygen left in the venue that no one’s lighter would work!