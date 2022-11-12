Hotwife Bound

Not Available

Hoping to fulfill his wife's long-held desire to be bound, Katrina's husband chooses Toni to play out her secret desire as he watches. Priya and her husband bring back an old friend, Xander, for another hotwife session - except this time she'll be tied up and restrained. Married couple Jasmine and Eric get ready their next hotwife adventure, which has Jasmine preparing to be bound for the very first time. Kimmy, Ryan, and their friend Ramon are getting together for an adventurous sexual encounter. Only this time, Ramon asks to tie Kimmy up, and the couple gladly obliges.