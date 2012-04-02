2012

HOUBA! On the Trail of the Marsupilami

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 2012

Studio

Pathé!

When reporter Dan Geraldo (Alain Chabat) arrives in Palombia to hunt for a scoop, he never suspects that he is about to make an incredible discovery... With his resourceful local guide Pablito (Jamel Debbouze), D an has one surprise after another during a thrilling adventure that allows him to bring the world some spectacular news: the Marsupilami, a mythical and mischievous animal, really does exist! You too will believe in furry tails!

Cast

Alain ChabatDan Geraldo
Jamel DebbouzePablito Camaron
Fred TestotHermoso
Lambert WilsonGénéral Pochero
Patrick TimsitCaporal
Géraldine NakachePétunia

