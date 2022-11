Not Available

In this film, "gapjil," the overuse of one’s power, gives rise to a strange tangle of time. This tangle comes from Dajung, the daughter of a wealthy career woman. Hana tumbles into the tangle of time accidentally. As their time overlaps, it becomes clear what kind of time the film wants to convey. It would be the time like "Snowy April" that Dajung wishes for, which unravels the tangled time.