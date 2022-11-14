Not Available

House

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Hus is a film which attempts to reveal the private and hidden layers of our habitation. It is a live animation film shot on location which incorporates both pixilation (stop motion) and time-lapse photography. Every single shot opens up a hidden layer of the house and exposes it to the passing light. Within the accelerated time of the film the house gradually breaks down piece by piece and frame by frame. Once the house is completely dismantled it is reconstructed in a different location.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images