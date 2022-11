Not Available

Dong-gu is an ordinary husband who does nothing but chores. His wife Mal-ja asks Dong-gu to prepare food, cut fruits, make a fuss, saying she can't do anything and she's tried. Dong-gu is getting a job at a pension to make up for his children's school expenses. Dong-gu never dreamed that the pension was the perfect place to get him up and running. He is turning into different colors day by day. In the end, his wife Mal-ja couldn't stand it and asks for a divorce.