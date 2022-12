Not Available

Yearning to break free from their sordid pasts, three sisters unite for a simple plan: steal enough drugs to set themselves up for a new life. But when the eldest sister Teig decides they're going to hide out in their old, abandoned family house, its painful memories quickly become too real to fight off. Three sisters with a history, a suitcase full of stolen drugs, and a family house with a dark secret is the recipe for terror in House of Bad.