House of Hardcore is bringing a 5 show tour to Australia in 2017! 1st TIME EVER The Young Bucks vs The Old Bucks Billy Gunn & Tommy Dreamer Jake Hager (You don’t know Jack w/out His Swagger) vs Mohamad Ali Vaez 1ST TIME EVER MVP vs Matt Cross Surprise former WWE tag champs open challenge to anyone in Sydney PLUS Colt Cabana, Bull James, Jack Bonza, Robbie Eagles, Ryan Nemeth, Hunter PS Hayes & more