House of Hardcore returns home to the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia on Saturday night March 24th! NWA Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Nick Aldis The 2nd round of matches for the Twitch TV Championship Tournament! The Squad’s Kenny vs. Swoggle Alex Reynolds with MJF vs. Crazzy Steve Dan Maff vs. Bull James Willie Mack vs. Brian Cage Killer Kross vs. Austin Aries Plus also appearing Bully Ray, Joey Mercury, Sami Callihan, The Luchasaurus, Matt Cross