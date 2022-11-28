House of Hardcore 40

Not Available

J. Spade vs. Matt Lancie Alex Reynolds (w/Maxwell Jacob Friedman) vs. Swoggle Killer Kross vs. Willie Mack Hurricane Helms & The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) vs. The Squat World Order (Hot Young Briley, Kenny & Mikey) Carlito vs. MVP Joey Ryan vs. Teddy Hart Ace Romero vs. Clayton Gainz vs. Myron Reed vs. Super Crazy vs. Trey Miguel Austin Aries vs. Brian Cage Billy Gunn & Tommy Dreamer vs. The Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Lance Archer) Alex Reynolds vs. Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack