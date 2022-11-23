House of Labrys

Not Available

This is found footage hacked and recovered by "the Fox". Segments will be uploaded in the order that they are obtained. All events take place inside a flux event. The following footage includes members of a cult known as the "Weeping Watchers" as well as several unexplained incidents. Messages have been hidden throughout the footage that the few (Mass of Men) should be able notice if they have eyes to see and ears to hear. More to come...stay posted. All will be revealed...eventually.