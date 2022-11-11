House of Pleasure for Women

Not Available

The United States of America, after the great success of Vietnam, Watergate and so on, have decided to expand their activities in Italy. Mr. Chips has chosen Eddie Mordace to open the Italian branch of the multinational American Love Company. So Eddie opens in Milan a small branch of the Company whose purpose is to comfort women. Eddie hires Simbad, Adone and later, when business starts to go well, Ugolino, a real Count, and Ivanoe, a raper, who becames the attraction of the House.