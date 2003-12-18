2003

House of Sand and Fog

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 18th, 2003

Studio

Bisgrove Entertainment

Behrani, an Iranian immigrant buys a California bungalow, thinking he can fix it up, sell it again, and make enough money to send his son to college. However, the house is the legal property of former drug addict Kathy. After losing the house in an unfair legal dispute with the county, she is left with nowhere to go. Wanting her house back, she hires a lawyer and befriends a police officer. Neither Kathy nor Behrani have broken the law, so they find themselves involved in a difficult moral dilemma.

Cast

Jennifer ConnellyKathy
Ben KingsleyBehrani
Ron EldardLester
Frances FisherConnie Walsh
Kim DickensCarol Burdon
Shohreh AghdashlooNadi

View Full Cast >

Images