Sina' learns of the numerous affairs her husband Shakir has had with other women. At this time, she gets to know Hashem, and they become increasingly close. Hashem learns of the dysfunctions within Sina’’s family and tries to take advantage of this for his own interests, specially after meeting Arfan, the husband of Sina’s sister. Arfan uses Sina’s sister’s money for his own projects, and tries to pressure his daughter Hoda into marrying a rich Arab man.