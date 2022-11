Not Available

The visit, in a hypnotic circular movement leading up to a final upward vertical one, starts with various photos of Hilst (taken by Fernando de Lemos and preserved in the house’s archival estate) to the sound of excerpts of her work read by Brazilian poet Júlia de Carvalho Hansen, with the purpose of enhancing the reflection on issues of sexuality and colonialism present in the political and poetic militancy of the Brazilian writer’s work.