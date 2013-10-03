2013

House of Versace

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 3rd, 2013

    Studio

    Lifetime

    Based on Wall Street Journal reporter Deborah Ball’s widely-read book "House of Versace: The Untold Story of Genius, Murder, and Survival", the movie brings to light the story of Donatella, who, following the brazen murder of her brother, world-renowned designer Gianni Versace (Colantoni) at the height of his success, is suddenly thrust into the spotlight as head designer of his fashion empire. At first ridiculed by critics worldwide, Donatella falls victim to drug addiction and nearly bankrupts the company. With the help of her family, including daughter Allegra, Aunt Lucia (Welch) and brother Santo (Feore), she enters rehab to confront her demons and soon comes back stronger than ever to re-ignite the beloved Versace brand with her own vision and builds one of the most powerful and influential fashion houses ever known.

    Cast

    		Enrico ColantoniGianni
    		Yan EnglandMichael
    		Raquel WelchLucia
    		Gina GershonDonatella Versace

    View Full Cast >

    Images