House of Yes - Live From The House of Blues

June 19th, 2000

After a thirty year carreer, Yes toured in support of their then new album, The Ladder. Their performance of at the House of Blues, Las Vegas was released on video in 2000. Tracklisting: Yours Is No Disgrace Time and a Word Homeworld (The Ladder) Perpetual Change Lightning Strikes The Messenger Ritual-Nous Sommes Du Soleil And You and I It Will Be a Good Day (The River) Face to Face Awaken Your Move/I've Seen All Good People Cinema Owner of a Lonely Heart Roundabout

Steve HoweHimself (lead guitar)
Chris SquireHimself (bass)
Alan WhiteHimself (drums)
Billy SherwoodHimself - Rhythm Guitar
Igor KhoroshevHimself - Keyboards
Jon AndersonHimself (vocals)

