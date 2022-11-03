Not Available

House on the Edge of the Park

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

F.D. Cinematografica

Alex (David Hess) is a darkly sinister thug driving around New York City at night when he spots a young woman (Karoline Mardeck) driving alongside him. He follows the woman to a nearby park where he cuts her off, gets out of his car, and runs into hers where he throws her into the back seat and proceeds to savagely rape her before strangling her to death. He takes her locket as a trophy to another one of his many killings.

Cast

Annie BelleLisa
Giovanni Lombardo RadiceRicky
Lorraine De SelleGloria
Christian BorromeoTom
Marie Claude JosephGlenda
Gabriele Di GiulioHoward

