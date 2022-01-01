1993

House Party 3

  • Comedy

December 31st, 1993

New Line Cinema

Hip Hop duo Kid & Play return in the second follow-up to their 1990 screen debut House Party. Kid (Christopher \"Kid\" Reid) is taking the plunge and marrying his girlfriend Veda (Angela Means), while his friend Play (Christopher Martin) is dipping his toes into the music business, managing a roughneck female rap act called Sex as a Weapon. Play books the ladies for a concert with heavy-hitting pr

Cast

Chris TuckerJohhny Booze
Christopher ReidKid
Christopher MartinPlay
Tisha Campbell-MartinSidney
Khandi AlexanderJanella
Marques HoustonMarques Houston

