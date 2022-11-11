House Tricks?

Not Available

Olive is building a house when the boys happen by. They show off a bit to convince her to let them build her house for her. She decides to split the job in half by splitting the blueprints in half and having each build one side of the house. Of course, "cooperation" isn't in their vocabulary. Bluto does an extremely sloppy job on his half, and also takes every opportunity to either sabotage Popeye or trick him into doing more work. Meanwhile, Popeye's making enough of his own mistakes, many of which seem to involve wedging Olive into small bent pipes. Eventually, Popeye has his spinach and finishes the house, but the house collapses as they are celebrating with a kiss.