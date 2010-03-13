2010

House Under Siege

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 13th, 2010

Studio

Fifty Tigers Entertainment

Two young boys and a girl commit a diamond robbery on Halloween. During escape the girl is fatally shot. One of the boys knows a doctor (Jeremy London) who has a private clinic in his house. They decide to go to his house instead of the hospital where they will expect the police. They enter the house quietly with no drama. But when the doctor tells them she needs an ambulance to the hospital or else she will die, and his co-worker picks up the phone ready to call, the boys bring their guns out. The doctor along with his family are taken hostages, and the boys threaten him to save the girl if they all want to stay alive.

Cast

Bret RobertsJoe
Sally KirklandPat Mazur
Heather Marie MarsdenCarla Mazur
Elizabeth SungMargot
Yuri ElvinDetective
Art EvansJack Miller

