House Under Siege

2010

Two young boys and a girl commit a diamond robbery on Halloween. During escape the girl is fatally shot. One of the boys knows a doctor (Jeremy London) who has a private clinic in his house. They decide to go to his house instead of the hospital where they will expect the police. They enter the house quietly with no drama. But when the doctor tells them she needs an ambulance to the hospital or else she will die, and his co-worker picks up the phone ready to call, the boys bring their guns out. The doctor along with his family are taken hostages, and the boys threaten him to save the girl if they all want to stay alive.