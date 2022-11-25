House With A Good View - Tasty Sex

Not Available

Dong-won and Mi-ae have been married for 8 years. Ji-yoon moves in next door. Mi-ae has to work and Dong-won doesn't and she relieves her stress outside with other men. Dong-won doesn't know this and waits for her to come home every night so he can have sex with her. One day Mi-ae comes home after having sex with someone else but is annoyed at her husband asking for sex. Ji-yoon has a boyfriend. She sees him with another woman one day but can't break up with him. She moves to try and fix the fling of his, right next to Dong-won and Mi-ae. She gets close with Dong-won as he helps her lift boxes and they end up having sex. They fall for each other as time passes and Mi-ae starts thinking her husband is neglecting her...