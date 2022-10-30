Not Available

The movie follows Ananthan (Tini Tom), a 36-year-old police constable who has experienced multiple failures at trying to find a woman to marry. He eventually meets and marries Emily (Jyothirmayi), a textile worker, much to the chagrin of both of their families. The couple tried for a baby in the hopes of placating their family, but were unable to conceive and began a series of fertility treatments. Initially overjoyed when the treatments are successful, Ananthan and Emily are shocked to discover that she was now pregnant with quadruplets.