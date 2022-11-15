Housekeeper - My Wife's Friend

Not Available

It arouses me to know someone is watching. Do whatever you want. Keep the secret or make a secret. Mi-jeong works in a company and she's an elegant and formal elite career woman. Hyeon-seok, her husband, is proud of her and loves her, but he's submissive to her at night, so some times he flinches when she even steps close to him. Hyeon-seok is close to his little brother, Hyeon-soo, and they start a useless talk about the housekeeper that moves in with them. Then one day the housekeeper, Se-hee, tells him to 'keep the secret or make up a secret...' and he falls into confusion and indecisiveness. Hyeon-seok and Hyeon-soo don't dream for a second that his wife has plans up her sleeve and they end up in a very strange situation...