Housekeeper's Revenge

This hilarious comedy tells the story of Toña and Paquita, the housekeepers for the aristocratic González-Dubois family. These domestic employees have been mistreated for quite some time and they are tired of their situation. So when the family plans a shopping trip to Miami, the maids have a plan of their own; to take control of the mansion. Unexpectedly, they will also discover a family secret.
|Francisco Gattorno
|Fernando
|Rosa Isabel Lorenzo
|Toña
|Aida Morales
|Paquita
|Maria Alejandra Palacios
|Marivi
