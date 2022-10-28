Not Available

Housekeeper's Revenge

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rio Negro

This hilarious comedy tells the story of Toña and Paquita, the housekeepers for the aristocratic González-Dubois family. These domestic employees have been mistreated for quite some time and they are tired of their situation. So when the family plans a shopping trip to Miami, the maids have a plan of their own; to take control of the mansion. Unexpectedly, they will also discover a family secret.

Cast

Francisco GattornoFernando
Rosa Isabel LorenzoToña
Aida MoralesPaquita
Maria Alejandra PalaciosMarivi

Images