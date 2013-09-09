2013

Ted Williams, the Man with the Golden Voice, takes you on a journey through the heart of paradise and into the depths of darkness. Isla Vista is a prosperous coastal town with pristine beaches, high property values and the beautiful University of California Santa Barbara campus. Isla Vista is also a home . . . to those with nowhere else to go. Houseless is one of the grittiest documentaries of all time, vividly portraying what it is like to be homeless in today's America. For eight months, Pirate, Professor, Clyde, Cliff, Carms and others allowed the cameras to follow their lives on the streets. With breathtaking scenery, timeless music and memorable performances, Houseless is a work of art that is the definitive statement on homelessness for all time.