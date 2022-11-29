Housewife Dealer

Not Available

A beautiful Chinese woman visits a quiet rural village. She will get married to Gil-soo, a divorced man she met at the church. Her outstanding appearance and impeccable charms make Gil-soo rather uneasy, and suspicions that her Chinese wife will have something that is going to snowball. It leads to an uncontrollable obsession. The only thing allowed to Ran-ran, who was deprived of her passport, who started saying he couldn't communicate, was the freedom to cook after receiving ingredients from Eon-tae, her brother-in-law who farms the field. Her brother-in-law, who had suffered from his brother's domineering for a long time, falls into the exotic charms of Ran-ran and rapidly approaches.