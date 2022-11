Not Available

Franky, Shazza, Dazza, Kev and Vanessa are the Housos of the Housing Commission. Lifelong unemployed bludgers they are entirely reliant on government pensions to support their way of life. That way of life entails stealing, bashing, bonging, drinking and rooting each other and whoever they meet down the block - the very worst park of the very worst suburb in Australia - Sunnyvale.