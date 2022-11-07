Houston Astrodome: 25th Anniversary

Not Available

Ever since the Astrodome's grand opening night on April 9, 1965, when the Astros hosted the legendary Mickey Mantle and the New York Yankees in an exhibition game, baseball under glass has produced exciting times and great memories. The Astrodome revolutionized baseball and the game hasn't been the same since. Take a fun look back at the early years. Relive the excitement of the 1980 and '86 playoff series, then review the 1989 season as the Astros' young guns came of age, ready for the 1990s. All of these moments and more are captured in this video tribute to the Astros and their 25 years in the "Eight Wonder of the World." Written and produced by Houston sports journalist and Astros broadcaster Bruce Gietzen.