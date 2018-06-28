2018

Hover

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2018

Studio

Snowfort Pictures

HOVER takes place in the near future, where environmental strain has caused food shortages around the world. Technology provides a narrow path forward, with agricultural drones maximizing the yield from what land remains. Two compassionate care providers, Claudia (Coleman) and her mentor John (Craig muMs Grant), work to assist sick farmland inhabitants in ending their lives. After John dies under mysterious circumstances, a group of locals helps Claudia to uncover a deadly connection between the health of her clients and the technology they are using.

Cast

Cleopatra ColemanClaudia
Shane CoffeyIsaiah
Craig muMs GrantJohn
Fabianne ThereseTania
Rhoda GriffisAnna Cook
Leo FitzpatrickJason

View Full Cast >

Images