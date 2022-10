Not Available

Fritz Reinhart is a successful surgeon in Zurich suddenly faced with the suffering in a refugee camp on the Burmese border during his vacation in Thailand. Being a doctor, he is confronted with the issue of providing immediate emergency aid. He has no idea that this is going to last a whole year and that as a "helper" he will be caught in a turmoil of emotions that challenge his existence as a family man, even his entire life, abruptly and radically.