HOW ARE YOU is a remarkable documentary about two now famous artists. The film brings us back to when they fell in love with each other and started working together. And even though the two young rebels started out shooting salt water into their veins, they ended up meeting a real queen at the peak of their fame. In an astonishing few years Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset have become some of the biggest stars in the international art world. In a sharp, playful and humorous way they pinpoint important themes such as identity, sexuality, welfare and democracy. With simple twists and turns they make us confront ourselves and make us face the conformity and tightness of everyday life and our idiosyncrasies.