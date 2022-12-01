How Are You, Rudolph Ming?

Not Available

Rudi has two passions: building traps and making movies. Despite his innocence, there is something impish about him – like a trickster he lures others into his world of covered snares and painted images. As the wild coast of his home village isolates him from commercial entertainment, he invents paper-filmmaking. Rudi meticulously cuts strips of paper, divides them into frames and paints every picture. He has built a small-scale projector and moves the strip by hand in his own unique rhythm, providing score, soundtrack and dialogue live – with an energy bordering on the obsessed. His favorites are horror movies: “Love stories are not my cup of tea!” he explains to the parish priest, his audience. The priest strives to lead the boy to the path of faith and professionalism: he commissions a feature film to be screened at Sunday mass. And Rudi delivers.