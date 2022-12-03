How Betty Won the School

Not Available

Betty Carlton, a pretty girl, is sent to a girls' seminary. She is welcomed by all, and everything goes along merrily until one day, when they try to initiate Betty into one of their societies by blindfolding her and dropping cold, wet macaroni through her fingers. It feels so much like snakes that she dashes from the room. From now on she is ostracized. She decides to leave. While packing her trunk. She discovers a burglar climbing into a room where the other girls are having a "feed," to which she has not been invited. All the girls scream and run away. Betty, trusting to her lariat, enters the room, captures the burglar, and is thereby made a friend of all.