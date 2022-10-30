Not Available

Algiers, nowadays, Adel, 8 years old, has been taken to his grandparents Khadidja and Lounès because his parents Rachid and Safia have been quarreling. Adel was supposed to stay with his grandparents for one week end ; then another week begins and he misses school; then he feels that he has lived there for ever. Khadidja, a house wife, will try to introduce Adel to her everyday life in her apartment and Lounès, a retired man, will introduce him to the great world of animals. From day to day, the child and his grandmother hold on to the question "how big is your love" to help them get through this difficult period and grow closer to each other.