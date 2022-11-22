How Can I Tell If I'm Really in Love

Not Available

"How do you know if it's love? Can you fall in love more than once? Is love blind? Can you love more than one person at a time? How important is sex to a relationship? Does love happen at first sight? Is sex love? Can you confuse chemistry with love? Is sex the real turn-on, or is intimacy? Now, for the first time, on an original videocassette made especially for you and other teenagers your age, you'll find the answers to these questions. With the help of Justine Bateman from TV's FAMILY TIES. Jason Bateman from VALERIE. Ted Danson from CHEERS. And a cast of real-life teenagers from University High School in Los Angeles. With song. With dance. With pizzazz. With advice from Dr. Sol Gordon, America's foremost expert in family and sex education. How can you tell if you're really in love? Easy. Watch this video and find out!"