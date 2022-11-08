How Dark the Nights Are on the Black Sea

Not Available

In this farcical dark comedy/melodrama, Lena (Natalya Negoda) manages to lose her place at college by virtue of throwing a minor hissy-fit when she catches her erstwhile boyfriend in bed with another girl. Instead of penalizing the boy for his behavior, Lena gets stuck with a court appearance and must pay a small fine, in addition to losing a boyfriend, her college career, and an apartment. Lena belongs to a film club which occasionally hands out awards, and the membership of it decides to send her into the Russian hinterlands to hand out an award to an obscure filmmaker. Once there, she is the object of many (married) men's attentions, which leads to one of the funnier moments in the film. Throughout the film, Lena has been associated with a bizarre con man named Stepanich (Alexei Zharkov) who, when his cons fall through, comes to her in the distant town she has gone to seeking her help in committing suicide.