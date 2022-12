Not Available

An imam talks at a burial ceremony in the town. As the burial proceeds, it is understood that there is no one at the funeral and everyone participates in the funeral via live broadcast. The main idea of ​​the film is the change of the shape of the funerals which are very important especially in Anatolia, in the digitalizing world. The film asks, “Will the funeral ceremonies, the most crowded meetings in Turkey, be defeated by the digital world?”