"Toot!" "Tick!" "Chirp!" Onomatopoeia is introduced in this "soundsational" adventure. To learn the importance of sound in the world, Peter and Jessica accept Figment's invitation to go with him into Soundspace where they unlock the power of words and the magic of their imaginations. By journey's end, our intrepid explorers learn that language and sound have rhythm—and that the five senses may be used to explore the world around us.