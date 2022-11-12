How Glorious It Is to Be a Human Being

Not Available

Wrapped up warm in gorgeous medieval-like capes, two young women are walking. Setting off on their pilgrimage for a very humble destination, they travel along narrow country roads, and converse while listening to each other. The first one, Mili Pecherer, the director, carries on her back a both grotesque and enigmatic burden: a huge hemorrhoid-shaped bundle. As far as the second one is concerned, she is expecting a child. Understandably, here a serious and a comical approach are combined for this wandering on the foothills of the Pyrenees, open to carnival and irreverent tones under the auspices of a medieval song. As the picaresque tradition has it, this trip will give rise to meetings: with a farmer and father hosting them, with the inventor of a machine designed to find lost cats. And also a donkey, the transient travelling companion of this fanciful voyage.