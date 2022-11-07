How Good the Whites Are

Not Available

Ya bon les blancs depicts a fiercely farcical fable-like vision from Ferreri’s typically ruthless perspective where naïve white liberals attempt to give starving African spaghetti and tomato sauce as aid, ugly Italians attempt boning bloated black native broads, a Catholic priest is gang-raped while he eats Russian chicken and stares at the starved corpse of a preteen negro boy, a deranged jigaboo wearing a white mask claims to whites that he is a real white man and that they are imposters that must leave, and a group of cannibalistic negroid nomads who eat two crackers that dare to sully their magical waterhole. (cont. http://www.soiledsinema.com/2014/08/how-good-whites-are.html?zx=4dfcfb7d2366e8ba)