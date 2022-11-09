How Gundam Became an EMPIRE: The Rise of Gunpla

Not Available

2019 marked the 40th anniversary of Yoshiyuki Tomino's classic Mobile Suit Gundam anime, and the franchise has proven to be a huge hit in both the anime and toy industries ever since. How did the series become such an empire, though, and what role did toys and model kits have to play in its success? To answer this important question, Crunchyroll host Tim Lyu took a look at the rise of Gunpla over the years, from the aspects that separated Gundam from super robot anime to the partnerships that kicked off the gunpla boom. Bust out your next kit and get to building as you explore this fascinating history of GUNPLA!