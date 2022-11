Not Available

When two jobless friends discover a hidden weed bible and the ultimate bud, they think that they’ve got it made…with 'seed' money to start a new snack delivery app. But, when nearly all of their stash and weed bible are stolen, the two potpreneurs set off on an outrageous, mind-bending adventure through Atlanta to find them. Stoned with supernatural powers, they search 'high' and low, stopping at nothing to recover their ticket to starting a legit business.