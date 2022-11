Not Available

The daily life of Mihajlo, a factory worker in a neglected industrial town. Testimonies about his life are given by the people around him. At times, these people are seen as part of Mihajlo’s daily routine, but after the character leaves the stage, their voices remain as the narrator. What they don’t know is that Mihajlo obsessively steals tools from the factory and suffers from lost love. And they can’t anticipate what is going to happen one morning.