How I Became An Elephant

Not Available

One girl's journey to inspire a movement. Juliette is fourteen years old and she is on a mission to save elephants. After single-handedly raising funds Juliette embarks on a life-altering journey to South East Asia to meet and work with her hero The Elephant Lady. This is the story of two women, one from the East, one from the West, coming together on common ground, saving elephants. It's the coming of age of a passionate emerging woman joining forces with the wise eastern animal advocate on an enlightening journey of compassion, action, and hope that is sure to motivate audiences young and old. The message: no matter what your age, your ethnicity, or disposition, no matter what the cause, you can make a difference.