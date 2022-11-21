How I Saved the President

Not Available

Nine-year-old Max Anderson has a big problem: he knows about an evil plot to kill the president, and no one believes him. Adults don’t usually believe in talking dogs, but Max is certain that the tip from the would-be assassin’s pet dog is a sure thing. As he and his human and animal friends set out to put a stop to the sinister plan, his parents, the police, and even his bodyguard discredit his suspicion. When Agent Clyde finally begins to catch on, time is running out, and they must act quickly to save the president’s life. The story reminds us that doing the right thing isn’t always easy, and heroes come in all sizes.