Gain an inside look into the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin's reign of terror through eyewitness testimonies, archival photographs and rare film footage, which reveal the real-life backstabbing and power plays among Stalin's inner circle. This documentary follows the stories of such high-ranking officials as Andrei Zhdanov, Nikita Khrushchev and Georgy Malenkov as they battled to secure their place in history by becoming Stalin's successor.