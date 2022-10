Not Available

HOW IT ALL BEGAN, from filmmakers and Healing Tao Instructors Jamee Culbertson and Karin Sörvik, is the story of the birth of the Healing Tao System and the story of the Master that set it all in motion. From Master Chia's early teachings that came from deep in the Chinese Mountains by a Taoist Grandmaster to the incredible international growth of the Healing Tao, HOW IT ALL BEGAN details the journey that began with, as Lao Tzu says, "a single step".