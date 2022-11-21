How It All Began: Origins of the Healing Tao System

Not Available

At a time in history when Yoga was practiced in basements and martial arts were found mainly in the movies, Taoist Internal Alchemy was not accessible to the western world. This was the time Master Mantak Chia came to America with a dream to share Taoist wisdom. Early seekers of the Tao found him in a small office in Chinatown, New York City, and the Healing Tao system was born and another bridge was formed between east and west. Over time, many in the West found Master Chia and began to help spread the teaching of the Healing Tao.